If The New York Times is correct, this will probably be the last day of the Trump impeachment trial as Republicans vote against witnesses and try to sweep Trump’s wrongdoing under the rug. But will Bolton speak out on his own? Under subpoena from the House?
But first, there are more questions from the Senators. You can watch it below, via C-Span. Also, please share your thoughts and observations as well.
(McConnell image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-01-30 18:14:50 -0500 · Flag
If a Trump impeachment defense lawyer lies during the Senate trial are there repercussions? I ask because apparently Alan Dershowitz misrepresented the views fellow Harvard Law professor Nikolas Bowie during the trial.
“Harvard professor repeatedly cited by Dershowitz in impeachment trial calls Trump defense a ‘joke’”
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/1/30/1914989/-Professor-that-Dershowitz-keeps-citing-in-impeachment-trial-calls-Dershowitz-s-argument-a-joke
Whoopsie!
“Harvard professor repeatedly cited by Dershowitz in impeachment trial calls Trump defense a ‘joke’”
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/1/30/1914989/-Professor-that-Dershowitz-keeps-citing-in-impeachment-trial-calls-Dershowitz-s-argument-a-joke
Whoopsie!
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-01-30 15:53:57 -0500 · Flag
I missed this earlier but apparently Shiff point out DoJ lawyers in a separate case just argued the place to settle subpoenas is NOT the courts because it’s covered by the impeachment process. Trump’s defense is turning into an SNL skit.
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-01-30 15:19:22 -0500 · Flag
On an unrelated note… the return of the stained dress.
“E. Jean Carroll who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA”
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/e-jean-carroll-who-says-trump-raped-her-seeks-his-n1126796
“E. Jean Carroll who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA”
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/e-jean-carroll-who-says-trump-raped-her-seeks-his-n1126796
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-01-30 15:15:16 -0500 · Flag
Good idea, Ellen, on the phone calls. My senators are both Democrats: Warner and Kaine. Warner is on the public record saying a fair trial requires witnesses. Kaine actually wrote an editorial in USA Today to the same effect. No encouragement required.
I pity folks living in red states. Expect a prerecorded message “Sorry constituents. I’m too busy to come to the phone right now as I’m in the Oval Office kissing Trump’s rosy red butt cheeks and plan on cashing Putin’s fat check.”
I pity folks living in red states. Expect a prerecorded message “Sorry constituents. I’m too busy to come to the phone right now as I’m in the Oval Office kissing Trump’s rosy red butt cheeks and plan on cashing Putin’s fat check.”
John McKee commented 2020-01-30 14:51:40 -0500 · Flag
Sure is kinda odd that a millionaire lawyer would be whoring himself out without charge.to despots and villains worldwide for filthy lucre, yet put his legacy and, indeed, his very liberty in peril in the service of amoral alleged BILLIONAIRE free and gratis.
Ellen commented 2020-01-30 14:22:54 -0500 · Flag
Good question from RI senator (not sure which one): Who pays for Rudy Giuliani if Trump isn’t? Schiff: Short answer: we don’t know.
Ellen commented 2020-01-30 14:15:14 -0500 · Flag
I just called my two Democratic senators. I told them I’m watching the trial, thanked them for their questions and said, “A trial without witnesses is un-American.”
John McKee commented 2020-01-30 14:12:27 -0500 · Flag
Phone numbers missing, Ellen :)
Ellen commented 2020-01-30 14:10:37 -0500 · Flag
However, whether or not you think it makes a difference, you should call your senators. Put the pressure on them now. For one, it could make a difference and for another, they should know now that the public is not standing for this assault on democracy.
Here’s phone numbers for all senators. CALL YOURS.
Here’s phone numbers for all senators. CALL YOURS.
Ellen commented 2020-01-30 14:08:46 -0500 · Flag
I feel confident that the House will continue investigating Trump regardless of what happens in the Senate and the Democrats may succeed in putting Republicans in a damaging box. But I have a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach regardless that our system of democracy could be so broken.