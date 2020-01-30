If The New York Times is correct, this will probably be the last day of the Trump impeachment trial as Republicans vote against witnesses and try to sweep Trump’s wrongdoing under the rug. But will Bolton speak out on his own? Under subpoena from the House?

But first, there are more questions from the Senators. You can watch it below, via C-Span. Also, please share your thoughts and observations as well.

(McConnell image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)