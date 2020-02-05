Today, Republican senators will almost surely fall in line behind Dear Leader Donald Trump and let him get away with using taxpayer money to extort Ukraine for personal gain. It's a sad day for America, and one that should never be forgotten.

The vote is scheduled for 4 PM ET. If you care to, share your thoughts and observations below. If nothing else, please vow to do everything legal and possible to throw these bums out of office.

(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)