Today, Republican senators will almost surely fall in line behind Dear Leader Donald Trump and let him get away with using taxpayer money to extort Ukraine for personal gain. It's a sad day for America, and one that should never be forgotten.
The vote is scheduled for 4 PM ET. If you care to, share your thoughts and observations below. If nothing else, please vow to do everything legal and possible to throw these bums out of office.
(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-02-05 17:33:50 -0500
The day democracy died.
If you think Romney joining the Dems will slow a now emboldened Trump you haven’t been paying close attention. The dirty tricks are just beginning.
I just read before visiting here Team Trump is starting a MAGA cult for Bernie voting drive in South Carolina for the primary. Since Virginia has an open primary as well I guess I can expect one here too.
And that dirty trick has the advantage of being legal, if unethical. Trump now knows he’s completely above the law. I can easily put together a completely plausible scenario where Trump’s quip about shooting someone on 5th Avenue and getting away with it turns true. Has Rudy bought his plane ticket to Ukraine yet?
Ellen commented 2020-02-05 16:48:31 -0500
Trump didn’t lose a single Dem but did lose a GOP member. Bwahaha.
Jan Hall commented 2020-02-05 16:42:07 -0500
Well I guess half a Mitt is better than none.
John McKee commented 2020-02-05 16:33:25 -0500
It was always obvious that this would be the end of the matter (for now, at least), but how delicious it was to hear the clerk reading out the charges, slowly and deliberately, as if to grind the salt even deeper into the wounded self-respect of Mitch’s Minions. This is a guilty memory that will continue burning its way into their souls from now to eternity.
Ellen commented 2020-02-05 15:47:03 -0500
Fox immediately started downplaying the significance of Romney’s vote. I’m working on getting video for that.
Ellen commented 2020-02-05 15:46:25 -0500
I drafted this post before Mitt Romney’s statement that he will convict Trump. So I think Trump is perhaps feeling not quite so vindicated.