Today, Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins in the Senate with what is sure to be a heated debate over the rules. We will post open threads every day there are proceedings for readers to share their thoughts and observations.

CNN has a good primer on the third impeachment trial in U.S. history. It will begin Tuesday, January 21, at 1 PM and continue for six days a week at that time until concluded.

However, that article was published earlier yesterday. The New York Times has an update, after Sen. Mitch McConnell issued his Pravda-like rules. They don’t call him #MoscowMitch for nothing!

Mr. McConnell’s trial rules, which limited each side’s arguments to 24 hours over two days, gave the White House a helping hand at the outset and drew swift anger from Democrats. The rules left open the possibility that the Senate could not only decline to hear new evidence not uncovered in the House impeachment inquiry, but could also sidestep considering the House case against Mr. Trump altogether — although such a vote is considered unlikely.

“Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader. “It’s a cover-up, and the American people will see it for exactly what it is.”

He said he would propose changes during what promises to be a rancorous debate over the rules on Tuesday in the Senate.

…

Mr. McConnell had said repeatedly that he was modeling his rules on the procedures for Mr. Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial, but he made changes that could tilt the playing field in Mr. Trump’s favor. While the Clinton-era rules imposed no limits on the 24 hours of oral arguments allowed on both sides, Mr. McConnell condensed them into two marathon-session days, which would allow the Senate to blaze through them by Saturday.

Senators could then pose questions to the two sides next week before debating whether to allow the prosecution and defense to try to call witnesses or seek documents. A senior Republican leadership aide conceded on Monday that Mr. McConnell had deviated from the 1999 rules, which admitted the House impeachment record into evidence at the start of the trial, in requiring a separate Senate vote to do so this time around. The change was necessary, argued the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail internal strategy, because the House had denied the president proper due process rights.

Bloomberg, which has a comprehensive viewers guide, notes that CNN, MSNBC and Fox News “are likely to show significant portions of the trial.” But C-SPAN 2, which covers Senate floor proceedings, is probably the only network that will cover the public proceedings in full.

I’ll be switching back and forth between cable news channels for coverage. I look forward to your comments.

