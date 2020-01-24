Today, the Democratic impeachment managaers’ opening arguments will conclude and it’s not clear how much more evidence, if any, they will be able to present.
I have missed a lot of the coverage today as I was posting and dealing with some other commitments. But I will be watching in a few hours (knock wood).
I have a feeling Rep. Adam Schiff’s closing remarks will be another knockout.
If you care to share any thoughts and observations, feel free to do so below, in our comments section.
(Schiff image via screen grab)
John McKee commented 2020-01-24
First time I’ve ever heard a ‘prebuttal’. And I doubt I’ll ever hear a better one. Late nomination: Schiff 2020!
John McKee commented 2020-01-24
Midnight Mitch has a new tactic, apparently. “Trump will just claim privilege over witnesses and then it will go to the courts and drag out for months and that will be just too much of a bore, won’t it, my vulnerable Republican friend. Let’s just put all this fuss and bother behind us…”
Read an interesting story about Mitch being kicked out of the army for sodomy, of all things. Not that we should have anything against mutually agreeable sodomy, obviously.
