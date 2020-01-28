Today, the Trump defense team concludes their opening arguments as pressure to hear from John Bolton intensifies. We’ve got the day’s proceedings streaming after the jump.
Ellen commented 2020-01-28 14:04:28 -0500 · Flag
Sekulow now arguing Bolton’s manuscript should be inadmissible, LOL.
Ellen commented 2020-01-28 13:50:47 -0500 · Flag
Although now he has moved on to making it about Biden.
Ellen commented 2020-01-28 13:50:32 -0500 · Flag
I guess I shouldn’t be shocked that Sekulow is making the impeachment trial about the Russia investigation.