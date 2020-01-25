Today, Team Trump began their opening arguments. Were you watching? Did you see any of the Democratic responses? If you missed it, you can watch the full two-hour proceeding after the jump.

Like the House impeachment managers, the Trumpers will have 24 hours over three days. Today, Team Trump only used two hours. I predict that next week, Team Trump will not use all their time and conclude the next two days’ arguments just in time to appear on Fox News prime time, where they will have several more hours to promote their case, without any pesky Senate rules and with the aid of Fox News hosts.

Still unknown is whether enough Republicans will come forward and ask for witnesses. I did two posts on the subject for Crooks and Liars today. One has Sen. Tim Kaine explaining how the Trump Team strengthened the Democrats’ case for witnesses. The other is about Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe saying that Republicans are afraid of the truth or else they would want witnesses, too.

Make sure to keep calling your senators and tell them that a trial without witnesses is un-American. Daily Kos has a list of their phone numbers here.

Meanwhile, share your thoughts and observations below.

The video below of today's proceedings is via The Washington Post.