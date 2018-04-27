While even the Trump besties hosting Fox & Friends seemed to cringe with the rest of the world during Donald Trump’s trainwreck of an interview yesterday, today, Kellyanne Conway hinted he can barely wait to do another one.

Conway visited the show to talk about the agreement between North and South Korea to end their war - giving most of the credit to Trump, of course, and other topics. But first, she sent the Viewer in Chief a virtual smoochie by way of pretending that the interview went well. In fact, the look of alarm on cohosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade’s faces during yesterday’s interview was unmistakable.

Also, the Friends had hurriedly closed the interview as Trump undermined his legal case and ranted about Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice - even as Trump seemed willing to continue.

Today, Conway immediately said, “Tough act to follow with yesterday’s interview,” after she was introduced.

Methinks Kilmeade laughed a bit too hard and too loud.

Cohost Steve Doocy immediately stepped in to thank Conway for her help in setting up the interview, adding, “It was great.”

“The president had a great time bringing his case to the American people,” Conway continued. “… And the president said that he would like to perhaps come once a month and as news breaks.”

“He said he’d like to preferably be back on a pretty much a monthly basis,” Conway added. Then she went on to stroke Trump's ego a little more:

CONWAY: I had to credit him yesterday, I said, "You didn’t even put a semicolon in there." He’s covered so much territory that he leaves the rest of us cold in terms of our analytical and conversational skills. And the president was able to cover so much ground with you yesterday and appreciated the platform because it connects him with the American people, not just on Fox News, but that really was the buzz around the globe yesterday in large part, because everybody had to replay your clips. That must have been delicious.

At that point, cohost Abby Huntsman interrupted to talk about Korea.

At the end of the interview, Doocy excitedly reiterated the news that Trump would be appearing monthly.

“Or as breaking news warrants, is what he said,” Conway reminded them. Further hinting that Trump is just itching to come back, she added, “May starts Tuesday.”

Watch Kellyanne Conway put lipstick on the Trump interview pig below, from the April 28, 2018 Fox & Friends. Underneath, you can see the Trump Friends grow more and more uncomfortable with his unhinged rants, from the April 27, 2018 interview with Trump on Fox & Friends.

