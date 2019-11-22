Oopsie, while chatting with his Fox Friends this morning, Donald Trump said about accusations he had engaged in a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine, “I do want always corruption. Say that to anybody.”

Apparently, Trump had nothing better to do this morning than to spend nearly an hour with the three lickspittles hosting Fox & Friends. Unfortunately, Top Toady Steve Doocy got more than he bargained for when he teed up an opportunity for Trump to rebut EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s very damaging impeachment testimony this week:

DOOCY: Mr. President, a couple of days ago, your ambassador to the EU, Mr. Sondland, In his opening statement said that there was quid pro quo. There was quid pro quo, he said, because you wanted an investigation into corruption in exchange for a visit to the White House or something like that.

FACT CHECK: Sondland was very clear: Trump wanted an announcement that Ukraine would conduct an investigation into the Bidens, more than an actual investigation. In other words, Trump cared more about anti-Biden PR than any actual investigation into corruption.

Not surprisingly, Doocy was too busy helping Trump pose as an anti-corruption crusader to mention that.

Doocy and his fellow lickspittles must have been too busy swooning – or thinking of ways to spin Trump's very dubious behavior – to correct what to many looked like a Freudian slip that came next from Dear Leader:

TRUMP: Well, that’s total nonsense. I do want always corruption, I say that to anybody. Why should we give money to a country that’s known corrupt? It’s a very corrupt country.

Trump went on to claim, “I love the people of Ukraine, I know Ukrainian people. They’re great people, but it’s known as being the third most corrupt country in the world.”

FACT CHECK: The Pentagon and Department of Defense concluded in May that Ukraine had taken sufficient anti-corruption efforts to warrant the aid Trump withheld.

The Curvy Couch Suck Ups said nothing about that, either. They remained silent as Trump went on to tell his next lie, that “I hardly know” Gordon Sondland. In fact, Trump can’t seem to make up his mind whether he knows Sondland or not, even though Trump appointed Sondland to his ambassadorship. As Politico noted Wednesday, "Trump early last month hailed Sondland, who contributed $1 million to the president's inaugural committee, as "a really good man and great American."

More importantly, several impeachment hearing witnesses testified that “Sondland was in frequent contact with Trump around the time Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about doing a politically beneficial ‘favor.’”

You may recall that Fox & Friends cohost (and ostentatiously devout Christian) Ainsley Earhardt has claimed she wants to be a journalist asking “tough questions” of the Trump administration and not “come across as being in the tank for them or kissing their tails.” Yet, Earhardt didn’t even ask a follow up question about Trump’s relationship with Sondland. For whom would Jesus cover up for, Ainsley?

Yet despite the propagandists’ best efforts, they let Trump’s Freudian slip go unchecked. Or, was that a Freudian slip, too?

Watch it below from the November 22, 2019 Fox & Friends.