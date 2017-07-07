Vice President Mike Pence slathered lipstick all over the pig of Donald Trump’s anti-American, pro-Russia comments during his press conference in Poland Thursday. But not even Fox host Laura Ingraham seemed fooled.

As I previously noted, Trump childishly attacked CNN and MSNBC, refused to definitively say that Russia interfered with our 2016 presidential election, he undercut our intelligence community and falsely accused President Barack Obama for doing “nothing” about the Russian interference Trump refused to acknowledge. All in all, it was just the kind of talk that certainly pleased Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But despite smearing the media of his own country, its intelligence community and its former president, Pence insisted Trump was awesomely pro-American and a refreshing change from anti-American Obama.

PENCE: I think what the world saw today is what we see every day in this president and that is unapologetic American leadership. I mean, it really is remarkable to think that for the last eight years we had an administration that was more often than not apologizing for America around the world, boasting about leading from behind and today, in Warsaw, Poland … President Donald Trump reaffirmed our nation’s commitment to be the leader of the free world.

To her credit, guest host Ingraham challenged that baloney. She noted that Trump was criticized for attacking Obama, “not doing more to address the Russian meddling,” “attacking the press in a country where a lot of people think the free press is endangered” and also criticizing the intelligence community. She asked pointedly, “Would you have gone to Europe and criticized President Obama?”

Pence did not answer the question.

However, Pence did find another way to keep whitewashing Trump’s hideous remarks.

PENCE: Well, look, this president is always going to favor the media and the public with candor and in the press conference that took place earlier today, he responded to those questions.

Fact check: Trump is probably the most dishonest president we’ve ever had and ever will. Earlier that same day, the government’s top ethics watchdog quit over Trump’s lack of ethics.

But Ingraham did not challenge Pence’s distortion.

Pence even went on to argue that Trump had taken a bold stand against Russia.

PENCE: I think looking at that speech in that historic square in Warsaw, you saw the president lay out a vision for the west, in his words, a commitment of will that will never back down to the shared values that we in this transatlantic alliance have now shared for more than 75 years and to hear his reaffirmation of our commitment to NATO, of Article 5, to hear him call on our NATO allies to continue to live up to the commitments they’ve made to our common defense and, in the same breath, to call on Russia, the day before his meeting with President Putin to cease their activities, to cease supporting hostile regimes – again, I just have to tell you, for me, it was an example of the kind of bracing, direct and candid leadership that people across this country welcome in this president and, frankly, as I hear in leaders around the world, they are welcoming a president of the United States who’s embracing his role as leader of the free world. In a very real sense, under President Trump, America is back.

Again, that was too much for Ingraham. She pointed out that Trump has had “a frosty relationship” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. She also noted that the E.U. is forging a new trade deal with Japan and, she claimed, they’re trying to use that as leverage against the United States.

“What the world understands is President Trump is going to put America first,” Pence insisted.

Right. Except when it comes to Russian interference in our elections, that is.

Watch Pence’s alternate reality below, from the July 6, 2017 Hannity show.