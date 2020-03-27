It’s not exactly a surprise but it’s still shocking that Donald Trump would consider an interview on Hannity, which he could probably do any and every night he wanted, a higher priority than a phone call with the president of China. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, no less.

As he kicked off his interview with Trump tonight, Hannity asked his Bedtime BFF how his call with President Xi of China went.

TRUMP: Well, because of you, I made it at 10:30 so that just shows you the power-- that just shows when you have the number one rated show in television I better change things around. No, I am talking to him at 10:30 right after this call I'll be talking to him.

This speaks volumes about Trump’s priorities and his narcissism.

You can watch it below, from the March 26, 2020 Hannity.