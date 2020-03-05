As the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., Donald Trump misstated its name, claimed his “hunch" about death rates is more credible than data from medical experts and suggested people should go to work even if they’re sick. Sean Hannity was all in on spreading the misinformation.

Trump spent 40 minutes boasting with Fox Fluffer and Unofficial Chief of Staff Hannity last night. When the two finally got around to advising the country about the coronavirus, which has put Americans’ health and lives at risk, they made it clear that the health of Dear Leader’s image and political fortunes are the far greater priority.

The spread of misinformation was shocking, even by Hannity sycophancy standards.

HANNITY: We have a report today the global death rate at 3.4%, and a report that the Olympics could be delayed. Your reaction to that?

TRUMP: Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch, and -- but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it's very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don't even see a doctor. They don't even call a doctor.

You never hear about those people. So, you can't put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu and -- or virus. So you just can't do that. So, if, you know, we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work -- some of them go to work, but they get better.

And then, when you do have a death, like you had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California -- I believe you had one in New York -- you know, all of a sudden, it seems like 3 or 4%, which is a very high number, as opposed to -- as opposed to a fraction of 1%. But, again, they don't know about the easy cases, because the easy cases don't go to the hospital.

They don't report to doctors or the hospital in many cases. So I think that that number is very high. I think the number -- personally, I would say the number is way under 1%. Now, with the regular flu, you know, we average from 27,000 to 77,000 deaths a year. Who would think that? I never knew that, until six or eight weeks ago.

I asked that question. I said, how many people die of the flu? You know, you keep hearing about flu shot, flu shot, take your flu shot. But I said, how many people die of the flu? And they said, sir, we lose between 27,000 and, you know, somewhere in the 70s. I think we went as high as 100,000 people died in 1990, if you can believe that.

But a lot of people, regardless, I think it averages about 36,000 people a year. So I said, wow. And that's -- now, that's a percentage that's under 1% very substantially. So, it would be interesting to see what that difference is. But, you know, again, a lot of people don't report, because they get the coronavirus, and they get better relatively quickly.

It's not that severe.

Even if you don’t know the actual facts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion which – sorry, Trump, is deadlier than the flu, you can tell his are the words of an ignoramus looking out for himself, not Americans.

And how did Hannity react? By changing the subject without any challenge or probing. His ironic “follow up?”

HANNITY: What do you say about the politics that, if you kill a terrorist named Soleimani -- the number one state sponsor of terrorism in Iran, the guy leading those terrorist efforts is Soleimani, a miracle with our intelligence, the 99 percent of good intelligence officials that tracked him down to a Baghdad airport, knowing he was in commercial air flight, which is amazing. They could have shot down the plane, but we care about human life.

Even worse, supposedly “straight news” anchor Shannon Bream worked to validate the misinformation, rather than promote the truth and show the concern about human life Hannity hypocritically boasted about.

You can watch the dangerous coronavirus happy talk below, from the March 4, 2020 Hannity.