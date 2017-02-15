This morning, Fox & Friends came up with another defend-Trump-on-Russia-by-attacking-Obama talking point. Lo and behold, Donald Trump tweeted the same talking point minutes later.

On this morning’s Trump's & Friends, the Curvy Couch Cheerleaders asked, “How worried should we be” about a Russian spy ship spotted off the coast of Delaware? The answer, apparently, was that nobody should worry with our new "sheriff" on the case.

Guest Kirk Lippold perhaps didn’t sound quite Trump friendly enough when he suggested that there should be “no daylight” between NATO and the United States (Trump has been hostile toward NATO).

So cohost and sycophant Steve Doocy stepped in. “During the last administration, we didn’t really stand up to Russia so much, did we?” he "asked."

Cohost Brian Kilmeade claimed that the Russian ambassador was “relatively stunned” when Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, condemned the country’s aggression in the Ukraine. “Are they beginning to understand on some level or are they going to be forced to understand that there’s a new sheriff in town?” Kilmeade "asked."

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt made it three for three on the Trump/Russia PR front. “You talk about consistency,” she said. She insisted that Trump’s (future, hypothetical) tough stand on Russia would be “totally different than what President Obama did and how he reacted.”

Sure it would be. Because not even Fox News has been able to come up with any ties between the Obama administration and Russia. And while the Curvy Couch Cheerleaders had a collective case of amnesia about all the extremely bromancey things Trump has said and done with regard to Russian president Vladimir Putin and the fact that both Republicans and Democrats are calling for investigations into the ties between Trump and Putin, there’s one person who thinks this was a fine example of journalism: Trump.

Mediaite caught Trump tweeting his approval this morning, albeit before this particular discussion:

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Obviously, Trump thought this bit of propaganda was another bit of greatness. Mediaite caught this from the Twitterer in Chief, about 10 minutes after it aired:

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Watch Trump’s inspiration below, from the February 15, 2017 Fox & Friends.