Donald Trump showed a shocking lack of concern for children’s health as he demanded they go back to school in the fall, without indicating any plan to protect them, but he showed a lot of concern for the safety of Confederate flags and businesses getting sued for lack of adequate health protections.

Trump showed no concern about any American lives. He claimed to be pro-mask but could not rouse enough interest in the subject to make them mandatory, even though widespread use would save tens of thousands of lives.

From the Fox News Sunday interview yesterday:

CHRIS WALLACE: Question: the CDC says if everybody wore a mask for 4-6 weeks, we could get this under control. Do you regret not wearing a mask in a public from the start, and would you consider - will you consider a national mandate that people need to wear masks?

TRUMP: No I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that. No, and I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask everything disappears. Hey, Dr. Fauci said don't wear a mask. Our Surgeon General -- terrific guy -- said don't wear a mask.

Everybody who is saying don't wear a mask -- all of sudden everybody's got to wear a mask, and as you know masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good.

But I leave it up to the governors. Many of the governors are changing. They're more mask into -- they like the concept of masks, but some of them don't agree.

You could almost hear Trump yawning with disinterest at the thought of keeping Americans safer.

In fact, he changed the subject immediately after that last remark to something that makes him feel more authoritarian: demanding kids go back to school, threatening to withhold funds to schools and causing a crisis for both.

TRUMP: I do say this -- schools have to open.

Young people have to go to school, and there's problems when you don't go to school, too. And there's going to be a funding problem because we're not going to fund -- when they don't open their schools. We're not going to fund them. We're not going to give them money if they're not going to school, if they don't open.

WALLACE: Two points on that. First of all, what the federal government gives is only - is 8 percent.

TRUMP: Ten percent and you know what - that's a lot of money.

WALLACE: And you're going to take - do you know where the money goes? It goes overwhelmingly to disadvantaged kids and children with disabilities.

TRUMP: Let the schools -

WALLACE: That (inaudible) spend more money so the schools would be safer.

TRUMP: Chris, let the schools open. Do you ever see the statistics for young people below the age of 18? The state of New Jersey had thousands of deaths.

Of all of these thousands, one person below the age of 18 -- in the entire state -- one person and that was a person that had, I believe he said diabetes.

One person below the age of 18 died in the state of New Jersey during all of this - you know, they had a hard time. And they're doing very well now, so that's it.

Even ignoramus Trump has to know it’s risky for kids to go back to school and that there’s no good reason to withhold money to schools working on improving safety. And it’s not like he offered anything like a plan or even a sign he wanted to come up with a plan to make it safer.

But Confederate flags and Confederate names on military bases? Now, those are things Trump cares about protecting. He’s even willing to veto the National Defense Authorization Act to keep them safe. He even did a little race baiting while he was at it.

WALLACE: [I]n the case of the Confederate flag, there are a lot of people who say these were traitors who split from this country, fought this country in large part to preserve slavery. Is the Confederate flag offensive?

TRUMP: It depends on who you're talking about, when you're talking about.

When people proudly have their Confederate flags, they're not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South, they like the South. People right now like the South.

I'd say it's freedom of many things, but it's freedom of speech.

WALLACE: So you're not offended by it?

TRUMP: … You know, the whole thing with cancel culture, we can't cancel our whole history. We can't forget that the north and the south fought. We have to remember that, otherwise we'll end up fighting again. You can't -- you can't just cancel all (ph) --

WALLACE: Let me ask you this one. This gets to be more than just cancel -- well, maybe this is cancel culture. The National Defense Authorization Act, the NDAA, you have threatened to veto it because in the bill, and this was supported by Republicans as well as Democrats, that would rename army bases named for Confederate generals. Now, this is a bill that funds military operations, it gives soldiers a pay raise.

TRUMP: Yes.

WALLACE: You're going to veto that?

TRUMP: No, because they'll get their pay raise. Hey, look, don't tell me this. I got soldiers the biggest pay raises in the history of our military.

WALLACE: Understood.

TRUMP: I got soldiers brand new equipment, brand new jets, brand new rockets, brand new -- $2.5 trillion. I did more for the military than any president has ever had before me (ph).

WALLACE: But you're going to veto this bill?

TRUMP: Because I think that Fort Gregg, Fort Robert E. Lee, all of these forts that have been named that way for a long time, decades and decades --

WALLACE: But the military says they're for those.

TRUMP: - excuse me, excuse me. I don't care what the military says. I do -- I'm supposed to make the decision.

Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two World Wars, nobody even knows General Bragg. We won two World Wars. Go to that community where Fort Bragg is, in a great state, I love that state, go to the community, say how do you like the idea of renaming Fort Bragg, and then what are we going to name it?

We're going to name it after the Reverend Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it Chris, tell me what you're going to name it?

So there's a whole thing here. We won two World Wars, two World Wars, beautiful World Wars that were vicious and horrible, and we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts and now they want to throw those names away.

And no, I'm against that, and you know what, most other people are. And I even - I don't believe in polls because I see the fakest polls I've ever seen, but that poll is a 64 percent thing, which actually surprised me. We won World Wars out of these military bases.

No, I'm not going to go changing them, I'm not going to go changing them (ph).

WALLACE: So, you'll veto?

TRUMP: I might. Yes, I might.

Ditto for business liability. Trump showed no interest in whether businesses are safe enough, only that their bottom lines should be. He’s willing to veto an economic relief bill for Americans to make endangering their lives safe for businesses:

WALLACE: The Republicans say they want liability limits, which the Democrats don't like, do say that you want a payroll tax cut, which even some Republicans are cool to.

TRUMP: But a lot of Republicans like it though.

WALLACE: Will you only sign a bill that has those two provisions?

TRUMP: Well, we're going to see. But we do need protections because businesses are going to get sued just because somebody walked in. Don't know where this virus comes from. They'll sit down at a restaurant. They'll sue the restaurant, the guy's out of business.

WALLACE: Right.

TRUMP: So we do need some kind of immunity. … You don't know if they caught it. And nobody's ever going to be able to prove it one way or the other.

Look, the Democrats don't want to do that because they're total - they're totally captured by the lobby of lawyers. The lawyers' lobby is probably the most-

WALLACE: Right.

TRUMP: - powerful in the country.

You can watch Trump’s pro-death agenda on full display below, from the July 19, 2020 Fox News Sunday.