Don’t be surprised if Sean Hannity nevertheless finds a way to work in at least part of Donald Trump’s racist caravan ad into their “powerful interview” tonight.

From The New York Times, which noted that Trump’s campaign ad had targeted users in key electoral battlegrounds:

The 30-second ad that aired on NBC was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President and stirred fear about a migrant caravan of asylum-seekers slowly making its way through Mexico that is still hundreds of miles from the United States border. It tied Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was convicted of murdering two Sacramento sheriff’s deputies in 2014, to the thousands of migrants who are fleeing Central America, even though Mr. Bracamontes is not known to have any association with the caravan.

[…]

Marianne Gambelli, [Fox News’] president of ad sales, said in a statement on Monday. “Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” she said.

However, Hannity has a long history of flouting Fox ethics. So it would not be at all out of character for him to play a clip from it during his “interview” with Trump later tonight or to prod Trump to discuss/defend it. That is, assuming Hannity doesn’t talk it up himself.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license.)