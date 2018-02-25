Either Donald Trump never read the Democratic Intelligence memo he was so busy attacking yesterday or he was unable to retain any facts alleged in it. When asked on Fox last night, “What do you take exception to in the memo?” Trump went off on a tangent attacking Democrats.

Trump, apparently feeling the need for some Saturday night love and reassurance, visited the Justice with Jeanine Pirro show for a nearly 24-minute, commercial-free chat with his old chum. In case you’re not aware, Pirro and Trump go way back. Her allegedly-mobster and thuggish ex-husband was once kept on retainer by Trump (presumably not after the ex went to jail for tax fraud).

Pirro did not correct the record aboutTrump’s tweet that completely distorted what a Fox News anchor had said about the memo earlier in the evening: As I previously posted, Trump wrongly claimed that Fox had reported that the memo “omitted and distorted key facts.” But on Fox, facts, truth and honesty take a far back seat to making Trump look good!

Pirro was, apparently, aware of Trump's fallacious tweet and it seemed to be the basis of her question, “What do you take exception to in the memo?”

Trump never cited a single item. But now he claimed that the memo confirmed the Republican memo the Democrats were rebutting.

What Trump was very clear about was how he would use the memo to insult, belittle, demean and threaten his political foes. This is how he answered Pirro’s question;

TRUMP: Well, all you do is you see this Adam Schiff, he has a meeting and he leaves the meeting and he calls up reporters and then all of a sudden they have news and you’re not supposed to do that. It’s probably illegal to do it. You know, he’ll have a committee meeting and he’ll leak all sorts of information – you know, he’s a bad guy. But certainly, the memo was a nothing. It confirmed, basically, if you look at it, it confirmed – I watched Ms. Herridge [Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge], who’s fantastic, on your show just before, and I will tell you that was really just a confirmation of, if you call it, the Republican memo or the Nunes memo, it’s referred to as a lot of things. But that was nothing but a confirmation and a lot of bad things happened on the other side. Not on this side but on the other side. And somebody should look into it because what they did is really fraudulent and somebody should be looking into that and by somebody, I’m talking about you-know-who.

Despite a report on the Democratic memo that could have been transcribed from a GOP press release, that’s not really what Herridge said.

Instead of pressing Trump for the details she had previously requested, Pirro grinned at the threat to prosecute “you-know-who” (i.e. Hillary Clinton) and said delightedly, “I have a feeling I know who it is, Mr. President.”

Trump whined on and on about the Russian investigation, blaming President Barack Obama for the Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and, chillingly, calling for the nation to come together and an intelligence community to bring us together. “We have to come together. We should all be on the same team," Trump claimed.

And you know that when Trump talks about unity, what he really means is, he wants everyone to do things his way.

Watch Trump prove he only cares about politics of bullying and nothing about policy or truth below, from the February 24, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.