On Fox News, Jenna Ellis Rives, a Trump 2020 advisory board member, attacked Democrats for passing a bill increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour as “anti-American.” She complained, “The minimum wage should be zero.”

The minimum wage discussion came during a longer discussion about the 2020 presidential election. Although Rives criticized Trump’s racist “go back” attack on four Democratic congresswomen of color known as “The Squad,” Rives seemed just fine with the McCarthyism that went with it. In fact, she suggested the McCarthyism spewed at Rep. Ilhan Omar and the three other members of The Squad should expand to any Democrat with a progressive economic message.

Rives said about Trump, "What he's campaigning on is pro-American. The Democrats haven't come out with any sort of platform other than anti-Trump."

Guest Nathan Rubin, of Millennial Politics, nicely called out the rhetoric: "You very cleverly slipped in how President Trump is pro-American and Democrats are not,” Rubin said. “I know a lot of Democrats. We all love this country, we’re all patriotic." It’s too bad he didn’t call out how much Trump hates America, while posturing as a patriot.

However, Rubin noted that even during the middle of the so-called feud between Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and The Squad, the Democratic House of Representatives passed a “Raise the Wage” bill. As Rubin explained it, the bill provides that "anyone making less than $15 an hour full time, that bill would elevate their wages to $15 an hour.”

Rives interrupted. “But that’s fundamentally anti-American. That’s against capitalism,” she claimed. “If you look at our capitalist system, the minimum wage should be zero."

Rather than allow Rubin to challenge that comment, host Neil Cavuto interrupted to say he didn’t want to get into “a minimum wage argument” and changed the subject back to the 2020 election.

Watch the attack on a minimum wage below, from the July 20, 2019 Cavuto Live.