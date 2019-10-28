Fox & Friends' Jillian Mele deliberately misled viewers in her description of Trump's reception at the World Series last night by leaving out the boos, the calls to “Lock him up!” and the large “Veterans for Impeachment” signs that only a propagandist could miss.

As BuzzFlash noted, Trump was probably expecting cheers when he appeared at the game given that the day “began with Trump taking credit for the assassination of ISIS terrorist al-Baghdadi, offering, in the morning, self-aggrandizing remarks with sensationalistic gruesome alleged details of the killing.”

Instead, The Washington Post reported, “When the president was announced on the public address system after the third inning as part of a tribute to veterans, the crowd roared into sustained booing — hitting almost 100 decibels.”

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

The boos were loud enough to hear on radio:

The boos directed toward Trump & the other Republicans shown on the scoreboard were.. very evident on radio pic.twitter.com/qE5U2B15k0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 28, 2019

Then there were the “Lock him up” chants.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

And the “Veterans for Impeachment” signs behind home plate:

Check out #VetsForImpeachment at the #WorldSeries, right underneath Trump’s luxury box.



Veterans like us swore to uphold the constitution, and we can’t stand by while Trump exploits military aid to try to get a foreign gov to interfere in our elections. pic.twitter.com/IsiLHFsXeb — Common Defense (@commondefense) October 28, 2019

See how Fox’s Mele described it this morning, below, via Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis.