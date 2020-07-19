Donald Trump couldn’t muster up any sympathy for Americans suffering from the coronavirus but he sure had a lot of concern for himself after Fox’s Chris Wallace gave him only some of the bad news from the latest Fox News poll.

When he brought up the poll, which shows former Vice President Biden ahead of Trump by eight points, Wallace said bluntly, “You’re losing.”

Trump began whining. “First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls. They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016. They interviewed 22% Republican. Well how do you do 22% Republican? You see what’s going on. I have other polls that put me leading. We have polls where I’m leading. I have a poll where we’re leading in every swing state.”

Not surprisingly, Trump didn’t cite a single poll that found him leading, either nationally or in the swing states.

Instead, he kept whining. “Whoever does your Fox polls, they’re among the worst,” Trump said. FACT CHECK: Fox/Beacon Research/Shaw & Co. Research polling is rated A- by FiveThirtyEight.

“They got it all wrong in 2016. They’ve been wrong on every poll,” Trump continued griping. “I’ve always led on the economy by a lot. Biden can’t put two sentences together. They wheel him out, he goes up, they ask him questions, he reads a teleprompter and then he goes back into his basement.”

Wallace asked, “Is Joe Biden senile?”

For some reason, Trump didn’t want to go there. “He’s not competent to be president,” Trump said petulantly. “He doesn’t even come out of his basement. … Joe doesn’t know he’s alive.”

As Trump spoke, a series of photos of a not-in-a-basement Biden appeared on the screen.

Wallace didn't even mention these devastating results from the poll:

Voters believe Trump lacks the key traits for the Oval Office: less than half think he has the mental soundness (43 percent), intelligence (42 percent), and judgment (40 percent) to serve effectively as president.

You can watch Trump’s inability to deal with reality below, from the July 19, 2020 Fox News Sunday.