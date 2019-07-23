Fox News is pretending that Donald Trump, not prime time host Laura Ingraham, came up with the “AOC plus 3” nickname for The Squad Trump adopted today.

Media Matters caught the lie:

President Donald Trump has started referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as “AOC plus 3,” and while some hosts on Fox News are giving Trump credit for the new nickname, the phrase was actually popularized by Laura Ingraham and has been repeated frequently on Fox News before Trump adopted it.

Media Matters has several screen grabs, including the one above, from The Ingraham Angle that refer to “AOC plus 3,” starting on July 15, the Monday after Trump’s weekend “go back” tweets.

Once again proving that Fox News is our country’s real commander[s] in chief: