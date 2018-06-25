David Bossie has been suspended by Fox News after telling African American Joel Payne, that he was out of his “cotton-picking mind" on yesterday's Fox & Friends.

From The Daily Beast:

David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and current outside adviser to the president, has been suspended from his contributor gig at Fox News, three sources familiar with the situation tell The Daily Beast.

The suspension is set to last two weeks.

Ironically, Bossie's remark, which stunned Payne yesterday, was made during a Fox & Friends discussion in which Payne talked about dog whistles from the Trump administration. “You don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days,” Payne said.

That led to Bossie accusing Payne of being “out of your cotton-picking mind.”

The discussion devolved from there. Later, Bossie apologized.

Too bad Jesse Watters – who suggested that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should have assaulted her non-violent hecklers – seems to have gotten a pass by the Fox brass.

Meanwhile, watch the “cotton-picking” remark below, from the June 24, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.