Fox Business Network has put Trish Regan’s show on indefinite hiatus less than a week after her unhinged coronavirus comments went viral. FBN’s Kennedy show is on hiatus, too.

According to Mediaite, Fox Business issued a statement that the hiatus for both shows is “[d]ue to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage.” The network says it is “deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours” and will run “long form programming in prime time for the foreseeable future.”

Regan, you may recall, jumped the coronavirus shark with a bonkers commentary on May 9 suggesting that the coronavirus jitters and attendant stock-market crash were merely a Democratic plot to destroy Donald Trump. Media Matters noted that its staff member’s tweet of the Trish Regan Primetime monologue has been viewed millions of times.

Seth Meyers had some fun with it, too, as you can see below.

It’s not clear whether there might have been any ulterior motive to suspend the Kennedy show, hosted by Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery. The ratings did not appear to be great.

But fear not, Trump lovers. I’m sure that whatever new coronavirus programming Fox Business airs, its main focus will be pro-Trump propaganda.

Meanwhile, a fitting farewell for Regan is Meyers’ hilarious skewering below, from the March 11, 2020 Late Night with Seth Meyers. The part about Regan begins at 9:57 but the whole thing is worth a watch.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)