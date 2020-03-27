A few weeks after her “coronavirus impeachment scam” monologue went viral, Fox Business Network has dumped host Trish Regan. The network issued a statement that it had “parted ways” with its embarrassing employee.

You may recall that on March 9, Regan’s bonkers commentary (embedded below) suggested that anxiety over the coronavirus was little more than a Democratic plot or, as she put it “impeachment all over again.”

“This is impeachment all over again. And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukraine-gate, they don’t care who they hurt. Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria, encourage a market selloff unlike anything we’ve seen recently. Or whether it be to create mass hysteria in order to stomp our economy dead in its tracks. Don’t kid yourself. They told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump!”

After Regan’s remarks went viral, her show, Trish Regan Primetime, was put on hiatus, about two weeks ago. Today, she was officially let go by FBN, The Daily Beast reported:

Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan. … “We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” the network said in a statement.

I certainly won’t shed a tear for Regan. But the fact is, she was only the most embarrassing or maybe most expendable host for Fox to make an example out of. Before the Fox networks changed their tune, right along with Donald Trump, bigger Fox stars, such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity promoted the same message:

[T]here were more than two weeks of statements like Laura Ingraham’s assertion on Feb. 27 that Democratic criticism was “more unsettling” than the virus and Mr. Hannity’s allegation on March 9 that political opponents were trying to “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

If only Regan had urged seniors to volunteer to die of the coronavirus, for the sake of the economy, she might still have a job!

You can watch the comments that got Regan fired below, from the March 9, 2020 Trish Regan Primetime, via Media Matters.