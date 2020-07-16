Trevor Noah gave Tucker Carlson just the kind of comedic lampooning he deserved after he took a “long-planned” trout-fishing vacation in the middle of the week, right after his top writer resigned for being outed as a far-more blatant racist than Carlson.

“First off, I love how every time Tucker Carlson gets in trouble he takes a ‘planned vacation’ in the middle of the week,” Noah said, referring to Carlson’s 2019 mid-week trout-fishing vacation, following heavy criticism for calling white supremacy “a hoax,” in the wake of the El Paso massacre.

“The guy’s packing his suitcase in the studio, like, ‘I’ve been planning this thing for a long time. I love starting a vacation midweek – because the trout never expects you to show up on a Tuesday,’” Noah mocked. “If you feel the need to say your trip was ‘long-planned,’ then you know it definitely wasn’t. Because that’s never a detail someone shares when they talk about a vacation.”

Noah also noted just how devoted to racism the writer, Blake Neff, must be. “Imagine writing racist s*** for Tucker Carlson’s show all day and then you go home and write more racist shit in your time off. That would be like me relaxing before bed by doing a second Daily Show.”

