Trevor Noah had some good fun with Donald Trump’s and Fox News’ inability to hone in on a strategy for smearing vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Poor Republicans, they’re so confused,” Noah said on The Daily Show last night. He played some clips from Trump’s favorite Fox lickspittles attacking Harris as too radical, and anti-cop but also without core beliefs and too pro-cop. Telegenic but also without charm.

Noah said he found it “kind of cute watching Republicans flail around, trying to figure out the right talking points.”

But, “Look, they’d better figure this s*** out soon or else their attack ads are gonna be really unconvincing,” he said. Then he played an imaginary attack ad from Team Trump.

Part of the video includes a plug for the National Alliance for Youth Organizing, "a national network of local youth-led organizations mobilizing people to vote, and working to protect and advance voting rights for the elections in November." You can donate to them at dailyshow.com/alliance.

Have some fun at Fox News’ expense below, from the August 12, 2020 The Daily Show.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)