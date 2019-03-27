Trevor Noah had the perfect takedown of Fox News’ weaponization of the Mueller report last night. He brought receipts, too.

Noah pulled footage of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity calling for revenge and punishment against those who dared to question Trump in the first place. Sean Hannity vowed to go after "every liar, every propagandist, every conspiracy theorist" even though it will probably take months or longer.

“Sean Hannity, pump the breaks!” Noah said. "If you got rid of all the conspiracy theorists, propagandists and liars, Fox News would be a bunch of empty couches and a sexual harassment settlement!”

“These people don’t get to say sh** about conspiracy theories and political lies,” Noah continued. He noted that Laura Ingraham’s website promoted a conspiracy theory about the Clintons as murderers, Tucker Carlson promoted the “death panel” lie about Obamacare (via a post from our friends at Crooks and Liars!) and Sean Hannity’s Seth Rich conspiracy-theory smear. The very summary of the Mueller report Hannity touts exonerated Rich far more than Trump, by the way.

“So forget glass houses, these people are in a glass mansion with a stone-powered AR 15,” Noah concluded. Then he moved on to address why people don't take Trump's thuggish talk more seriously.

Watch it below, from the March 26, 2019 The Daily Show. It’s just what we all need right now.