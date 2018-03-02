A former dentist went to some unusual lengths to get “some papers” to Sean Hannity and walked into his Long Island mansion uninvited.

From Newsday:

Jan W. Gilbert, 72, of Franklin Boulevard in Long Beach, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, following the incident at Hannity’s mansion on Centre Island Road, according to court documents.

Centre Island Police responded to a 911 call at 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to court documents, and a witness said he noticed a blue Infiniti outside the gate of Hannity’s home as he drove onto the driveway.

“The driver introduced himself to [the witness] as Dr. Gilbert, said that he was writing a book about Sean Hannity and needed to give some papers to him,” the court papers said, indicating Gilbert then followed the witness into Hannity’s house.

We would never advocate taking such a route to communicate with Hannity. But he does have a toll-free hotline through which you can give him a piece of your mind. “You want to sound off, like me, hate me. It doesn't matter,” he says.

The number is (877) 225-8587.

Let me know if you call and what you say so I can keep an ear open for it on the air!

(Hannity image via screen grab)