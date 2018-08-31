Laura Ingraham packed a whole lot of race baiting and dog whistles into one short tease of an upcoming interview with Republican Ron DeSantis about his “monkey this up” reference to African American Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Ingraham’s radio interview with Florida gubernatorial candidate DeSantis, in which she urged him to up the racial attacks on opponent Gillum, was awful enough. But the teaser for the interview was even worse. Media Matters has the transcript (my emphases added). Mind you, this was preceded by a clip of “Shock the Monkey” combined with the now-infamous clip of DeSantis warning that Gillum would “monkey this up” if he gets elected as governor of Florida. Apparently, that was Ingraham’s way of setting the mood:

INGRAHAM: Well, this is not at all surprising. We’re going to be talking to Ron DeSantis, Republican candidate for governor of Florida in just a few moments here on The Laura Ingraham Show. But this is the way the Democrats are going to play this all the way to 2020. It is identity politics 24/7, no issue discussion really except we want free stuff, and then the other person has to be just racist. If it’s an African American candidate and a Republican is running against that candidate, more often than not, the left will try to figure out a way to call that Republican opponent racist. And until the public just says no to this, they say, “No, we’re not going to accept this type of bullying from the left, to intimidate people from speaking out,” then this is going to keep happening.

None other than Fox News, Ingraham’s television employer, denounced DeSantis' comment after he made it on Fox's America's Newsroom show. Speaking for the network, host Sandra Smith told viewers, “We do not condone this language.” But, as Media Matters documented in a separate post, the majority of Fox’s personalities have defended it – on the air.

This is just the latest example of Ingraham flying her bigotry flag high – then playing the racial victim.

Listen to Ingraham flaunt her racial animosity below, from the August 30, 2018 The Laura Ingraham Show, via Media Matters.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)