A shocker from the deposition of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanaovitch reveals that when she turned to the State Department for support while Donald Trump’s henchmen were attacking her, she was told that a high level official would seek help from Sean Hannity.

Today, some of the deposition transcripts from the House impeachment inquiry were released, including that of Yovanovitch who was suspiciously ousted from her position after a smear campaign by Trump allies, including Hannity.

When Yovanovitch looked to the State Department for support, she testified she was told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was too worried about Trump’s reaction so he or “somebody around him” went to Hannity:

From BuzzFeedNews.com (with my emphases added):

Yovanovitch testified that amid myriad attacks against her by the president’s allies and Ukrainian opponents, she asked the State Department to release a “strong” statement to indicate “that I, in fact, am the ambassador in Ukraine, and that I speak for the President, for the Secretary of State, for our country.”

But she said she was told the secretary of state would not issue the statement because it could be undermined by the president. “I was told that there was caution about any kind of statement because it could be undermined” by Trump in “a tweet or something,” she said.

During her tenure as ambassador, Yovanovitch told Congress, acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker told her that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or “somebody around him” was going to call Sean Hannity at Fox News to see if they could get to the bottom of the attacks against her and ask for either proof that she was problematic or for Hannity and others to stop going after her. Yovanovitch said she was told that the call had been made, and “for a time, you know, things kind of simmered down.”

Yovanovitch was ousted in April.

(Hannity image via screen grab)