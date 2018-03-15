Apparently, Tomi Lahren thinks it’s funny to claim she kicked her dog five times because it was making too much noise during her Fox & Friends hit on Wednesday. Either that, or she really did kick the dog.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Lahren said her dog was “chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could so I had to kick her about five times during the show.”

Later in the day, TMZ caught up with Lahren. This time the blonde hatriot insisted she never kicked her dog. “I think people are pretty logical and they understand that it was a joke,” she said. “Anyone that knows me knows I love my dog more than anything in the world so it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

If you watch Lahren’s appearance on Fox & Friends, it seems unlikely she actually did kick her dog during the appearance. However, since she was almost certainly miked up and ready to go before her airtime, who knows what happened off camera?

But even if it was a joke, it says a lot about Lahren’s character (or lack thereof) that she would find such a thing so funny she made a video about it.

Watch what Lahren said below and her lame explanation, both via TMZ. Underneath that is her Fox & Friends hit.