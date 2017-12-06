Viewers of Monday’s Fox & Friends were treated to an ad calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment by billionaire Tom Steyer.

You may recall that Fox yanked a previous impeachment ad from Steyer on Fox & Friends, claiming the move was “due to the strong negative reaction” from its viewers. Coincidentally, the ad was pulled not long after Donald Trump, Fox & Friends’ Number One fan, attacked Steyer on Twitter.

But on Monday, NewsHound Brian caught the ad while watching Fox & Friends. I, in a TV market hundreds of miles away, found it in my recording of the show.

It's not clear why Fox reconsidered or decided that this ad was more acceptable than the last.

As you’ll see below, the ad aired during a break in the December 4, 2017 Fox & Friends show at 7:43.

The first ad in the video below is from DirecTV, then the Steyer ad runs.