Fox anchor Bill Hemmer’s efforts to attack the Democratic National Committee for refusing to hold any of its presidential candidates on Fox News backfired as DNC Chairman Tom Perez made no bones about the lack of separation between Fox’s so-called “news” division and its “opinion” shows.

Hemmer’s dismissive attitude throughout the 6:29 interview was proof enough that Republican propaganda is a regular component of the "straight-news" shows. The discussion started with the subject of Bernie Sanders. Instead of discussing Sanders’ policy platform, Hemmer made a point of suggesting Sanders should be discredited. “He has a certain disdain” for the wealthy, Hemmer began. But, he “wondered,” if Sanders’ tax returns show he’s “actually a millionaire,” will his message be "undercut?"

No, Perez said, adding that he’s worked for many Democrats with family wealth, such as Senator Ted Kennedy, who have fought “for ordinary Americans” because “America didn’t work for everyone.”

Perez went on to say that today, Tax Day, taxpayers are seeing the opposite of the $4,000 bump Trump promised.

But Hemmer didn’t want to hear about it. He interrupted Perez in order to heap some more scorn on the 2020 Democrats. He played a clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she rejects socialism as an economic system and that it’s not the view of Democratic party. “Is every candidate for the nomination going to have to answer that question?” Hemmer sneered.

Perez called that a distraction. He said Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act and the minimum wage were all called socialism, too. He said he calls Social Security the “pillar of what makes capitalism work.”

Finally, with about a minute left in the segment, Hemmer asked Perez, “Will you reconsider your decision on having debates here on the Fox News Channel?”

No, he won’t.

“I don’t have faith in your leadership at Fox News at the senior levels,” Perez said. He added that he has “great respect for Bret [Baier] and for Chris [Wallace] and for you.” Then he laid down the boom. “But you’ve demonstrated that above your pay grade, they don’t trust your own listeners and so they feel like they have to put the thumb on the scale.”

Hemmer got huffy. “Tom, who are you referring to?” he asked. As if Hemmer were shocked, shocked, I tell you, to hear such a thing about the network he’s been working for since 2005.



“The senior leadership of Fox News,” Perez replied, unruffled. “They have pierced that line between editorial and your Sean Hannity shows. If they want to do that, that’s fine. But when you are on the news division… “

Hemmer sounded condescending. “You know there is a line between what we do at nine o’clock and what happens in the prime time. It’s like reading a newspaper, Tom,” he lectured. “And it’s been the same way for a long time. I really hope you come back and I really hope you reconsider. We’ll give you a fair shake, OK?”

Perez shot back, “I hope you have a good conversation with the people at the top to say, 'Don’t do that.'”

Hemmer cut him off. “I’m out of time. Thank you. The computer’s gonna cut us off.”

I am adamantly for Democrats appearing on Fox News (though not in a town hall or a primary debate) but every single one of them should treat any host on Fox as if they are talking to a Trump operative. Because they are.

Watch Hemmer inadvertently prove Perez’ point below, from the April 15, 2019 America’s Newsroom.