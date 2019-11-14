In his effort to assist Fox Business host Lou Dobbs in smearing impeachment hearing witness George Kent as anti-American, guest Joseph diGenova suggested that Kent and most of the U.S. State Department, as well as overseas FBI agents, are more loyal to George Soros than the U.S. (i.e. Dear Leader Donald Trump).

Dobbs shamelessly hosted diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, without noting that they are key players in Trump’s Ukraine scandal. Instead, Dobbs’ misleadingly introduced Toensing as “former deputy assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the Justice Department” and diGenova as “former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia” and the two as “founding partners of diGenovoa and Toensing law firm.” The lower-third banners echoed the fraud.

DiGenova called yesterday’s hearing “a cadaver,” said there were “no sparks” and that the witnesses were “uninformed.” He claimed Democrats “went away from this hearing with their tails between their legs – devil’s tails, of course.” He and Dobbs agreed it was a bad day for Democrats and a “great day” for Trump.

I suspect that after Fox came under heavy criticism for smearing impeachment inquiry witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Dobbs was told not to smear yesterday’s witnesses and that that was why he claimed to think them “two earnest and … well-intentioned public servants.” But Dobbs followed that by alleging that the real gripe of witnesses Kent and William Taylor was a “petty reaction” to being excluded from Trump’s insider backchannel and that “no one had patted them on the back or spent time having a sip of tea with them.”

Then, as you can see in the video below, Dobbs moved on to suggest Kent is more pro-Soros than pro-American. Media Matters explains why this is utter BS that has been debunked by Kent’s own testimony.

But for our purposes, I want to highlight how this is a perfect example of what I wrote about in my last post, how Fox works in cahoots with Trump allies to spread deceitful propaganda. Fox used diGenova and Toensing, deceptively presented as independent experts, to validate pro-Trump, dubious “reporting” by John Solomon, who also happens to be diGenova and Toensing’s client (also not disclosed), and who recently joined Fox News as a contributor.

DOBBS: [Kent’s] motives seem peculiar to me. John Solomon reported back in March – and I want to get this right – that George Kent had pressured Ukrainian prosecutors to back off an investigation into AntAc, the Anti-Corruption Action Center that a George Soros group has sponsored as such. This is a complicated deal here and it seems that he wanted to keep an investigation of Ukrainian corruption with limits on it, even as he answered questions today.

JOE DIGENOVA: Well, there's no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department. He also controls the activities of FBI agents overseas who work for NGO's, work with NGO's. That was very evident in Ukraine. And Kent was part of that. He was a very big protector of Soros. His testimony today showed this, kind of, stern sort of discomfort with not being included in certain discussions. But the truth is, George Soros had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department through Victoria Nuland what to do in the Ukraine. And he ran it, Soros ran it. He corrupted FBI officials, he corrupted foreign service officers. And the bottom line is this, George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he's doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen, for business interests, not for good government business.

Unfortunately for Dobbs, diGenova’s conspiracy theory has received the negative scrutiny it deserves. Let’s hope that overshadows the smear of Kent and the State Department.

Watch Dobbs deliberately deceive viewers in order to spread poison about the United States government and a career public servant below, from the November 13, 2019 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.