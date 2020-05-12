Now that Fox News host Pete Hegseth will be forced to work from home another month, he must be devastated that he will be unable to “get out there” and show the courage to “put freedom over fear,” as he recently urged viewers to do. So I’ve got just the solution.

Last week, Hegseth sounded like he could hardly wait for everyone else to go out and expose themselves to the coronavirus – while he broadcast from the safety of his home.

HEGSETH: I don't love the warrior talk, but I do think you're going to need that kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear. Listen, there's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of misinformation. The "experts" have been telling us hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we're learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there, they're going to have to have some courage. And we've seen courage, we're going to talk about it later, in Texas, where people are defying ridiculous orders. That takes courage, that's not easy. So I think that spirit, the American spirit frankly, is in full supply and ready to go, if some of our experts and some of our leaders would just get out of their way, they're drunk on power. It's time to open up.

But Hegseth’s hopes for his own display of courage must have been dashed by a Fox memo ordering him and almost everyone else at Fox to work from home until at least June 15. Other Fox News hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham who have also been so eager to get past stay at home rules, though maybe a tad less fervently, must be sorely disappointed, too.

So what better time to show their courage and love for freedom than at a big party celebrating the return of America. Hegseth could call it a Make America Great Again party since there’s already almost no daylight between most of Fox News and the Trump 2020 campaign.

Ingraham has told us that there’s no scientific basis for social distancing. What better way to prove it? And if, by some misfortune, anyone does feel sick, why Ingraham could provide hydroxychloroquine. Who needs the FDA when you’ve got courage and American ethos?

Must haves for the guest list: Dr. Mehmet Oz, sure to find a big party “a very appetizing opportunity;” Sen. John Kennedy, so tired of the “sophomoric accusations” that you’re morally tainted if you want the economy to reopen; Jared Kushner, who coul show off the “great success story” of the Trump administration’s response; Donald Trump, who surely won’t need a mask because, “We have met the moment and we have prevailed.”

And, of course, guest of honor must be none other than Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who can give a toast reminding us again that “getting back in the game” is one of those things that is more important than living.

Just make sure the party lasts for two weeks. Because while I know you all are willing to risk your lives for the sake of America, other members of your family and friends may not be.

Readers, if you have other suggestions for the guest list, share them below.

Meanwhile, watch Hegseth on the May 7, 2020 Outnumbered below, via Media Matters.