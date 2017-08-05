It’s tempting to laugh off Sean Hannity’s Fox News rants that are so similar to each other that it feels like “Groundhog Day” every night on his show. But it’s no joke how this prime time host works to undermine an important democratic process, the Russia investigation, in service to Dearly Beloved Donald Trump.
Underneath Hannity’s nightly histrionics is an effort to destroy the credibility of former FBI Director James Comey, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and any reporter not denouncing them like Hannity does and to throw up smoke screens of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton and Obama administration officials.
Media Matters has kept count of all the ways Hannity is doing this (so we don’t have to). So far, they have come up with “22 examples of Hannity ignoring facts, promoting falsehoods and conspiracies, and attempting to cast blame on others in order to defend, deflect, and downplay accusations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the U.S election.”
Not surprisingly, the first item on the list is Hannity’s promotion of the fake Seth Rich murder conspiracy even after the Rich family asked him to stop.
Here are some more of the worst from the worst:
In March, Hannity suggested that the CIA framed Russia for 2016 election interference, a conspiracy theory pushed by Breitbart.
When Trump issued a threat on Twitter suggesting that he may have recorded tapes of his conversations with Comey, Hannity called it one of the “most brilliant … tweets in the history of mankind.”
After the revelations that Donald Trump Jr. had a meeting during the presidential campaign with Russians to get supposedly damaging information on Clinton, Hannity pushed a false claim originating from pro-Trump fringe media (and which Trump’s legal team encouraged) saying the meeting was some kind of a Democratic set-up against the Trumps and that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch was somehow involved in the plot.
As the meeting between Trump Jr. and Russian officials was under scrutiny, Hannity asked Vice President Mike Pence on his radio show to get Clinton investigated rather than “Russia, Russia, Russia.”
On July 24, Hannity urged his viewers to harass journalists who had been reporting Trump-Russia stories, saying to “write a message to their bosses” and “take to the social media.”
Two days after pro-Trump website The Gateway Pundit and multiple fake news purveyors claimed in July that a “mysterious IT specialist” published a report proving Russia did not hack the DNC, Hannity said on his radio show that “there are reports out there that” the hacking of the DNC emails “was all done domestically.”
Read the entire list on Media Matters.
These individual examples are heinous enough. But the bigger picture is that "great American" Hannity can't tolerate anyone or anything that doesn't slavishly support Trump. And Hannity is willing to throw democracy, American freedoms, truth, ethics and basic human decency out the window in order to shove his views down everyone else's throat.
Listen to Hannity smear the CIA as he suggests that agency framed Russia over interference in the 2016 presidential election below, from the March 8, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.
(Hannity image via screen grab.)
According to CNN, the Wikileaks release was July 22.
http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/03/world/wikileaks-fast-facts/index.html
Jr. met with the russians on June 9.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/08/us/politics/trump-russia-kushner-manafort.html?_r=0
So your theory is possible. I have heard that same speculation before, too.
The reason I’m asking is Junior claimed to not receive any helpful information but Daddy Don said he would have a press conference the week after the scheduled meeting that would incriminate Hillary. That conference just ended up with nothing new, and I wonder if what the Trump campaign received was the information that Russia had the emails and would release them to Wikileaks to avoid the obvious of who it was really coming from.