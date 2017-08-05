It’s tempting to laugh off Sean Hannity’s Fox News rants that are so similar to each other that it feels like “Groundhog Day” every night on his show. But it’s no joke how this prime time host works to undermine an important democratic process, the Russia investigation, in service to Dearly Beloved Donald Trump.

Underneath Hannity’s nightly histrionics is an effort to destroy the credibility of former FBI Director James Comey, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and any reporter not denouncing them like Hannity does and to throw up smoke screens of conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton and Obama administration officials.

Media Matters has kept count of all the ways Hannity is doing this (so we don’t have to). So far, they have come up with “22 examples of Hannity ignoring facts, promoting falsehoods and conspiracies, and attempting to cast blame on others in order to defend, deflect, and downplay accusations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the U.S election.”

Not surprisingly, the first item on the list is Hannity’s promotion of the fake Seth Rich murder conspiracy even after the Rich family asked him to stop.

Here are some more of the worst from the worst:

Read the entire list on Media Matters.

These individual examples are heinous enough. But the bigger picture is that "great American" Hannity can't tolerate anyone or anything that doesn't slavishly support Trump. And Hannity is willing to throw democracy, American freedoms, truth, ethics and basic human decency out the window in order to shove his views down everyone else's throat.

Listen to Hannity smear the CIA as he suggests that agency framed Russia over interference in the 2016 presidential election below, from the March 8, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab.)