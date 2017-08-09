Sean Hannity announced on Twitter that “In light of dangerous NKorea threat, I’m stopping all petty political disagreements for at least next 12 hours.” This is how he “kept” that promise.

Here is what Hannity Tweeted Tuesday afternoon:

In light of dangerous NKorea threat, I'm stopping all petty political disagreements for at least next 12 hours. Let's see what others do. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 8, 2017

Let's take a look at what passes for "stopping all petty political disagreements," Hannity-style.

First in Hannity's "Not Engaging In Petty Political Disagreements" playbook is the "Blame North Korea On Bill Clinton And Barack Obama” chapter (via Media Matters):

HANNITY: Of course Bill Clinton was naïve, he turned out to be completely wrong. Why? Because in 1998, North Korea, they test fired a long range missile. By 2006, North Korea conducted their first nuclear test. And then under the Obama administration the North Korean threat increased rapidly and literally have turned this into a crisis point that President Trump now has to deal with. And in the case of the Obama administration, remember, they drastically cut our strategic defense capabilities, not a smart thing. Basically the Clinton administration, the Obama administration, they ignored the problem, they kicked the can down the road.

That same clip includes the “While You’re At It, Attack Obama And Fearmonger About Iran Twofer” chapter:

HANNITY: If all of that sounds so familiar, well it is, because it’s so similar to the deal that President Obama struck with the radical mullahs in Iran. President Obama gave that rogue regime in Tehran $150 billion in loads of cash. […] Now, given tonight, what we’re seeing in North Korea, it is so simple and easy to see where this Iranian deal is headed.

Later, a discussion with Newt Gingrich included the “Take A Swipe At Sen. Dianne Feinstein For Daring To Disagree With Dear Leader Trump” chapter:

HANNITY: When we get back, I want to talk about the president’s comments, “Fire, fury and power.” And then Dianne Feinstein is going right back to appeasement!

And there was also the “The Brink Of Nuclear Catastrophe Is No Reason To Overlook 'Explosive Details' About Hillary Clinton’s Emails!” chapter:

Next @JaySekulow and @GreggJarrett are here with new explosive details about the Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017

There was almost a “Call Sen. Mitch McConnell ‘WEAK, SPINELESS Leader” chapter, but Hannity must have had second thoughts as it has disappeared from his Twitter feed. But not before The Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham captured it for posterity (H/T reader T-Mo):

I give Hannity half credit for that one.

In short, as reader T-Mo also suggested, Hannity’s promise was almost as meaningful as his promise to undergo waterboarding for charity – eight years ago (and counting).

Watch how Hannity takes the high road below, from the August 8, 2017 Hannity.