October 29, 2019
Actually, it sums up most of Fox News, too.
Thank you, Mike Luckovich.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-11 12:13:44 -0500 · Flag
But if Trump shot and killed someone is it really illegal?
Anonymous commented 2019-11-11 11:50:52 -0500 · Flag
A small touch I would add to the cartoon would be the frequently-worn crucifix around what’s her name‘s neck. That could have alluded to blasphemous abuse of the scripture, ”let he who is without sin cast the first stone”, mirroring Mulvaney’s abuse of “get over it“.
John McKee commented 2019-11-11 11:46:20 -0500 · Flag
I can’t get past that clip from a couple months back of Doocy declaring it would be “really off-the-rails wrong” if President Donald Trump tried to make military aid to Ukraine conditional on the Eastern European nation’s new government investigating his political rival.
“If the president said, you know, ’I’ll give you the money but you gotta investigate Joe Biden,’ that is really off-the-rails wrong,” Doocy, who co-hosts Fox & Friends, said during the Fox News morning show. “But if it’s something else, you know, it would be nice to know what it is.”
https://www.newsweek.com/fox-host-trump-off-rails-wrong-pay-ukraine-biden-1461009
