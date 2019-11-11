John McKee

2019-11-11 11:46:20 -0500

I can’t get past that clip from a couple months back of Doocy declaring it would be “really off-the-rails wrong” if President Donald Trump tried to make military aid to Ukraine conditional on the Eastern European nation’s new government investigating his political rival.“If the president said, you know, ’I’ll give you the money but you gotta investigate Joe Biden,’ that is really off-the-rails wrong,” Doocy, who co-hosts Fox & Friends, said during the Fox News morning show. “But if it’s something else, you know, it would be nice to know what it is.”