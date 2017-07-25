Apparently, 21st Century Fox was not amused by The Simpsons’ mock motto for Fox News: “Not Racist, But #1 With Racists.”

During a Simpsons panel at Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend, creator Matt Groenig was asked if Fox had ever vetoed material. TheWrap explains:

“We started doing Fox News jokes, and they asked us to take it easy on them,” creator Matt Groening replied. “Bill O’Reilly called us pinheads, and look what happened,” he added, apparently alluding to the former “O’Reilly Factor” host’s abrupt exit from the channel earlier this year amid sexual harassment allegations.

You can watch excerpts from the Comic-Con panel below, though the comments about Fox News are not included.

(H/T Mediaite)

Correction: This headline originally said that The Simpsons had been asked to stop mocking news.