2017-01-20 13:56:36 -0500

I believe we can all take heed from the words of Martin Niemoller:



“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist.



Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me"



If you see something, say something.



When these guys try to bully you, stand up to them. Tell them no.



When these guys try to rewrite history, correct them before they can get away with it.



When these guys try to dismiss the misery they are causing, call them on it.



I also recommend for those attending Town Halls and such as part of the Indivisible approach, which I commend: Make sure your objections are based in actual policy. Don’t worry about whether or not the Russians hacked someone’s email. If you’re at a Town Hall for your congressperson, then have a discussion with them about what they are doing at the Capitol. What made the Tea Party protests so nasty was that they would disrupt Town Halls to insist that President Obama wasn’t even born in the country and say other nonsensical things. We will need to stay on more relevant and appropriate ground than that. If we do that, and if we continue to talk to each other, and if the Dems have any sense of backbone over the next four years, we may at least be able to keep people aware of how much damage the Pence White House is doing.



Remember that we cannot stop it, since acting President Pence has sufficient control over Congress and has a compliant Tweeter-in-Chief to sign his actions. But we can make sure they don’t get away with this stuff in darkness.