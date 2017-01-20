I will not be watching the inauguration nor posting about the inauguration. Instead, let's use this post to share ideas about how to resist.
My favorite ideas come from Indivisible, a practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda. I also like Daily Action. Somebody I'm in a Facebook group with has forwarded many of their actions that I have liked. I have not signed up to receive their daily action alerts because I refuse to give them my cell phone number but you may feel differently.
Please share your positive ideas about how to resist in our comments section. I'd like to keep the focus on constructive action and not griping. The time for sorrow is over. We need to get to work!
Meanwhile, here are some excerpts from the Indivisible Guide:
Donald Trump is the biggest popular vote loser in history to ever call himself President- Elect. In spite of the fact that he has no mandate, he will attempt to use his congressional majority to reshape America in his own racist, authoritarian, and corrupt image. If progressives are going to stop this, we must stand indivisibly opposed to Trump and the members of Congress (MoCs) who would do his bidding. Together, we have the power to resist — and we have the power to win.
We know this because we’ve seen it before. The authors of this guide are former congressional staffers who witnessed
the rise of the Tea Party. We saw these activists take on a popular president with a mandate for change and a supermajority in Congress. We saw them organize locally and convince their own MoCs to reject President Obama’s agenda. Their ideas were wrong, cruel, and tinged with racism — and they won.
We believe that protecting our values, our neighbors, and ourselves will require mounting a similar resistance to the Trump
agenda — but a resistance built on the values of inclusion, tolerance, and fairness. Trump is not popular. He does not have a mandate. He does not have large congressional majorities. If a small minority in the Tea Party can stop President Obama, then we the majority can stop a petty tyrant named Trump.
The entire document is worth reading but here are some summaries:
CHAPTER 1
How grassroots advocacy worked to stop President Obama. We examine lessons from the Tea Party’s rise and recommend two key strategic components:
- A local strategy targeting individual Members of Congress (MoCs).
- A defensive approach purely focused on stopping Trump from implementing an agenda built on racism, authoritarianism, and corruption.
[...]
CHAPTER 4
Four local advocacy tactics that actually work. Most of you have three MoCs — two Senators and one Representative. Whether you like it or not, they are your voices in Washington. Your job is to make sure they are, in fact, speaking for you. We’ve identi ed four key opportunity areas that just a handful of local constituents can use to great effect. Always record encounters on video, prepare questions ahead of time, coordinate with your group, and report back to local media:
- Town halls. MoCs regularly hold public in-district events to show that they are listening to constituents. Make them listen to you, and report out when they don’t.
- Non-town hall events. MoCs love cutting ribbons and kissing babies back home. Don’t let them get photo-ops without questions about racism, authoritarianism, and corruption.
- District office sit-ins/meetings. Every MoC has one or several district offices. Go there. Demand a meeting with the MoC. Report to the world if they refuse to listen.
- Coordinated calls. Calls are a light lift but can have an impact. Organize your local group to barrage your MoCs at an opportune moment about and on a specific issue.
I have the Boycott Trump app on my phone and higher recommend it. I don’t always use it but it’s a handy resource when I’m trying to decide on a brand or product.
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me"
If you see something, say something.
When these guys try to bully you, stand up to them. Tell them no.
When these guys try to rewrite history, correct them before they can get away with it.
When these guys try to dismiss the misery they are causing, call them on it.
I also recommend for those attending Town Halls and such as part of the Indivisible approach, which I commend: Make sure your objections are based in actual policy. Don’t worry about whether or not the Russians hacked someone’s email. If you’re at a Town Hall for your congressperson, then have a discussion with them about what they are doing at the Capitol. What made the Tea Party protests so nasty was that they would disrupt Town Halls to insist that President Obama wasn’t even born in the country and say other nonsensical things. We will need to stay on more relevant and appropriate ground than that. If we do that, and if we continue to talk to each other, and if the Dems have any sense of backbone over the next four years, we may at least be able to keep people aware of how much damage the Pence White House is doing.
Remember that we cannot stop it, since acting President Pence has sufficient control over Congress and has a compliant Tweeter-in-Chief to sign his actions. But we can make sure they don’t get away with this stuff in darkness.
“Perfect. Another disengaged President and another VP chomping at the bit to start another war or two.”
Yes — FOR CHILDREN OF PEOPLE NOT FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO “HIT THE BIRTH LOTTERY” TO FIGHT AND DIE IN!
;^(
From this moment onward, I will drive 25 miles to the Lowe’s store in Nanuet, NY instead of The Home Depot store that is within walking distance of my home in Mohegan Lake to get wood pellet fuel for my pellet stove. Here’s the reason why: I’ve heard that the founder of Home Depot (Bernie Marcus) is a DIEHARD SUPPORTER OF DER FUEHRER III.
Remember: $$$$ TALKS — BULLS**T WALKS!
The tiger may turn out to be a pussycat.
We’ll see.