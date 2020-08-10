The Daily Show put together a video called, “A Salute to Premature Salutes,” featuring Fox News hosts singing the praises of Texas and Florida for their supposedly masterful handling of the coronavirus - in the spring.

“Florida got it right, Texas got it right, and guess what? Now it’s time for all the states to follow their lead,” Hannity said on May 20, in the clip that opens the video. We also saw him badgering Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to allow him back into Florida, on May 28.

“Governor DeSantis now looks like a genius,” Mike Huckabee said on May 20.

“They look to Florida, they look to Texas, that have reopened and it hasn’t led to a massive second wave,” Pete Hegseth said, on May 24, We also saw him saying, on April 25, “I’ve always wanted to move to Texas. Now I think I have to.”

As you probably know, Florida and Texas are now second and third, respectively, in total U.S. coronavirus cases, right behind California. They have surpassed New York and New Jersey, states which supposedly have offered lessons in “what not to do,” according to Hannity.

Watch it below for some laughs at the Fox News propagandists' expense below, via The Daily Show.

(H/T reader Eric J.)