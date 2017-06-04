London is still reeling from a terror attack tonight. But Fox News regular guest James Kallstrom thought it an appropriate time to smear London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, and some London-based reporters for not being anti-Islamic enough.

The choice of Kallstrom as a guest in the middle of a terrorism incident tells you everything you need to know about Fox News' disingenuousness. Although he was introduced as a "former FBI assistant director" - thereby giving the impression he's a neutral expert - the reality is he's a virulent Islamophobe. In July, Kallstrom demanded, on Fox News, that we give immigrants a "Sharia test."

Still, you’d thinkeven Kallstrom would have a bit more sensitivity toward a public official still dealing with a terrorist crisis, even if he is a Muslim, but no. Kallstrom’s voice was dripping with sarcasm as he spoke about Mayor Khan.

KALLSTROM: You know, and the mayor of London, I love this guy. You know, he says what a great job the first responders – I don’t think he even mentioned the victims laying bloody on the bridge.

Actually, that’s not correct, Mayor Sadiq Khan said, in the second sentence of his public statement, “My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Kallstrom continued, this time attacking the reporters:

KALLSTROM: You know, and people with butcher knives - you know, and listening to just the reporters on Sky News that are so politically correct, you know, about what are we going to name this thing. You know, is it every day that four people jump out of the back of a van with foot-long butcher knives and start hacking people? You know, it was clear what it was at the very beginning. And the country is full of these people. I mean, there’s an endless supply of people that are going to do these things in the future. And we don’t deal with that issue.

Watch Kallstrom go on to lecture the U.S. about what “has to change” in U.S. terrorism policy based on what happened in the U.K. below, from the June 3, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Kallstrom image via screen grab.