The only thing more disturbing than Ted Nugent "joking" about going “varmint hunting today in downtown New York" was the appreciative laughter from the Fox News cohosts.

During a visit to the Fox & Friends Curvy Couch this morning, Nugent and his wife answered softball questions from diner customers in Michigan.

The first question was, “When’s your next hunting trip?”

Nugent replied, “I’m varmint hunting today in downtown New York.”

There was hearty laughter off screen.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade quipped, “We’ve got plenty to shoot at.”

Cohost Pete Hegseth added, “Drain the swamp in Manhattan as well.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, perhaps in an effort to suggest Nugent was not talking about shooting people, added, “There are more rats here than there are people.”

Whatever Nugent meant, he has a long history of violent rhetoric that the three cohosts conveniently ignored. In fact, they seemed to endorse it here.

Yet Fox never stops whining about liberal rhetoric. Fox has even blamed Black Lives Matter for “inspiring” violence. Heck, Fox even suggested that Hillary Clinton’s support for Black Lives Matter helped kill police officers.

But Ted Nugent’s violent rhetoric suggesting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton be shot? No problem to Fox! Ditto for Nugent’s use of Nazi-like rhetoric when he referred to President Obama as a “sub-human mongrel.” I’ve yet to see Fox complain about Nugent’s birtherism, either.

Today's softball interview continued for several more minutes. The next question was, “Would you consider running for office? You’d be well supported in Michigan.”

That allowed Nugent to boast, unchallenged, about his patriotism and how he has “that pulse” of the “real, working-hard, playing-hard Americans in the asset column.”

Watch all three Fox cohosts suck up to Nugent, even as he suggests violence below, from the May 19, 2017 Fox & Friends.