While much of the world mocked Donald Trump’s weird “covfefe” tweet, at least one Fox News host saw it as a sign of greatness.
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock today, you probably know that the whole world has been talking about Trump’s bewildering “covfefe” tweet shortly after midnight this morning:
Trump’s tweet was deleted about six hours later. But not before he was hilariously mocked on Twitter.
Trump made a show of being a good sport about it:
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
But leave it to Fox News to turn a Trump Twitter faux pas into a sign of Trump magnificence.
Media Matters caught Happening Now’s Jon Scott on the job today. Scott began a discussion with Politico’s Jake Sherman with a positive framing, saying, “People are enjoying it, you’ve got to give him that.”
Sherman agreed but he suggested that the tweet was a sign of Trump’s isolation and/or loneliness in the White House.
SHERMAN: If we can take one interesting thing away from this, [it would be that] the reports are true:…Donald Trump is in the residence late at night with his cell phone, firing off tweets, calling friends, calling advisors, calling other politicians, calling other lawmakers, which is kind of a new style of leadership for the country…Definitely a sign that the president is spending time with his cell phone late at night.
But Scott quickly turned back to a Glorious Trump narrative:
SCOTT: [Trump] often accused Hillary Clinton of not having the energy, the stamina to be president. So, he was up tweeting at 12:06 a.m., even if it wasn't exactly a, well, coherent tweet. And then at 5:00 a.m., he deleted it. So, I guess the president is, as he said, a man who needs only a few hours sleep. At any rate, he got 126,000 retweets and 160,000 likes for "covfefe."
Watch the propaganda below, from the May 31, 2017 Happening Now, via Media Matters.
So, Jon thinks Drumpf tweeting incoherently is a sign of increased stamina.
This guy, like Drumpf, also appeared incoherent, disheveled, and under the influence:
http://i2.cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/170529164642-02-tiger-woods-mugshot-super-169.jpg
and, like Drumpf, I don’t think stamina had anything to do with it . . .
.