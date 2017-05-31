While much of the world mocked Donald Trump’s weird “covfefe” tweet, at least one Fox News host saw it as a sign of greatness.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock today, you probably know that the whole world has been talking about Trump’s bewildering “covfefe” tweet shortly after midnight this morning:

Trump’s tweet was deleted about six hours later. But not before he was hilariously mocked on Twitter.

Trump made a show of being a good sport about it:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

But leave it to Fox News to turn a Trump Twitter faux pas into a sign of Trump magnificence.

Media Matters caught Happening Now’s Jon Scott on the job today. Scott began a discussion with Politico’s Jake Sherman with a positive framing, saying, “People are enjoying it, you’ve got to give him that.”

Sherman agreed but he suggested that the tweet was a sign of Trump’s isolation and/or loneliness in the White House.

SHERMAN: If we can take one interesting thing away from this, [it would be that] the reports are true:…Donald Trump is in the residence late at night with his cell phone, firing off tweets, calling friends, calling advisors, calling other politicians, calling other lawmakers, which is kind of a new style of leadership for the country…Definitely a sign that the president is spending time with his cell phone late at night.

But Scott quickly turned back to a Glorious Trump narrative:

SCOTT: [Trump] often accused Hillary Clinton of not having the energy, the stamina to be president. So, he was up tweeting at 12:06 a.m., even if it wasn't exactly a, well, coherent tweet. And then at 5:00 a.m., he deleted it. So, I guess the president is, as he said, a man who needs only a few hours sleep. At any rate, he got 126,000 retweets and 160,000 likes for "covfefe."

Watch the propaganda below, from the May 31, 2017 Happening Now, via Media Matters.