You might say that FBN’s Stuart Varney dumped all over The Guggenheim Museum’s snarky offer of a golden toilet after Donald Trump requested a Van Gogh painting.

These days, it’s hard to know whether Fox hosts really mean what they say or if they're playing for the Fox Fan in Chief. But whatever the motivation, Varney devoted nearly two minutes to a s*** fit over the Guggenheim toilet.

VARNEY: This is a big day in money and politics so forgive me if I digress into what might look like a minor issue. But the story I’m going to bring you speaks volumes about the elites and how they look down on this presidency.

Well, maybe if Trump hadn’t dug himself into a shithole with his low-life, trashy behavior, people might look up to him more. And excuse me but it’s a bit rich, if you’ll pardon the pun, to see Varney, a graduate of the London School of Economics who lives in a tony New Jersey suburb, whining about other people being elites.

VARNEY: This is a story of extreme disrespect. After his election, President Trump asked if a Van Gogh painting, Landscape with Snow, could be displayed in the White House’s living quarters. That painting hangs in the Guggenheim Museum, in New York City. The chief curator, Nancy Spector, said no, the Van Gogh was not available. But, Ms. Spector offered an alternative. An 18-carat, fully functioning gold toilet. This work of art had been displayed in a public restroom at the Guggenheim and it had been used by thousands of people. I suppose you could dismiss this as kind of tongue-in-cheek humor. But I don’t take it that way and I don’t think most Americans will be amused. It is, in fact, a direct insult to the president and the first lady. It was a deliberate insult. Ms. Spector is one of the elites and she detests this president. […] Yes, this is a minor incident but it’s very instructive. … It’s not just a slap in the face for the Trumps. It is a slap in the face for the presidency and to the country.

You want to know what’s really a slap in the face of the presidency and the country? Making bogus accusations that our first black president wasn’t born in the U.S. Yet, I don’t recall Varney turning into a poopy head over that, do you?

Watch Varney’s crap below, from the Fox Business Network’s January 26, 2018 Varney & Co. But first, check out the golden toilet, called “America,” by Maurizio Cattelanalso. It’s a real piece of art and a video of it is also below, via The Washington Post.

(H/T reader Eric J.)