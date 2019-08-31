Fox Business host Stuart Varney can’t be so stupid as to really believe that Donald Trump is not a liar. So we can only conclude Varney was deliberately deceitful when he insisted Trump “exaggerates and spins” but does not lie.

In a jaw-dropping conversation with Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh on Friday, Varney refused to acknowledge that Trump lies, even after Walsh cited one of Trump’s recent lies: his claim to have had high-level talks with China. Trump's own staff has admitted Trump fabricated that in order to manipulate the stock market.

Walsh repeatedly called out Trump’s unfitness for office with a blunt clarity that could put Democratic guests to shame. Walsh called Trump “morally unfit” and somebody “we fundamentally can't believe.” Walsh added, “I do believe he lies virtually every time he opens his mouth.”

That prompted Trump-adoring Varney to demand an example – yet he still refused to concede the truth after Walsh provided the Chinese-talks example. So Walsh did what every Democrat should do on Fox (but rarely does): he wrested control of the conversation away from Varney. The result was this remarkable exchange, via Media Matters:

WALSH: Stuart, do you believe this president lies?

VARNEY: No.

WALSH: You don't believe he's ever lied?

VARNEY: He exaggerates and spins.

WALSH: OK. Do you believe he's ever told the American people a lie?

VARNEY: No.

FACT CHECK: Trump has made more than 12,000 false and misleading claims since moving into the White House.

Varney has to know Trump’s dishonesty goes way beyond exaggeration and spin. Or to put it another way, Varney is a liar, too.

Watch Varney make a fool of himself below, from the Fox Business Network’s August 30, 2019 Varney & Co., via Media Matters.