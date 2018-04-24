Late last night, after releasing to Dropbox the court transcript contradicting Sean Hannity’s claim that he’s not a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti requested an invite to the Hannity show for a “straight up discussion.”

Yesterday, Avenatti tweeted this in response to Fox attacks on him after he predicted that material seized in the FBI’s raid on Cohen will prove “very embarrassing” to Sean Hannity.

In light of @brithume claiming I never have a basis for my statements and he and @ingrahamAngle taking shots at me for my harmless comments re Mr. Hannity on CNN yesterday, I think it’s only fair that I shed light on some critical FACTS re the situation:https://t.co/2RElSDoiNn — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 23, 2018

Later, Avenatti clapped back at Martha MacCallum when she deceptively reported on his cancellation of a Fox interview on her show:

You are classless @marthamaccallum. I agree to go on your show tmrw and then had to cancel due to a commitment with the case that I explained to your producer first thing this AM. You respond by calling me out on your show and deceiving people?! #unprofessional #agenda #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 24, 2018

Then, a few hours afterward, Avenatti made this offer to Hannity:

We don’t agree on everything but we are both street fighters @seanhannity, which means something. Let’s set a booking so I can come on the show to talk about the case and the issues in the case. No BS. Just a straight up discussion by two men. Thanks for considering it. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 24, 2018

Will Hannity agree? Stay tuned! (Memo to Hannity: Just think what this could do for your ratings!)

Meanwhile, watch Avenatti explain why he thinks Hannity will be embarrassed by the material seized from Cohen below, from CNN’s April 22, 2018 Reliable Sources.