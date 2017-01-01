In addition to persecuted Christians, students, and Christmas trees, Fox & Friends has a new victim: white men. Recently, in Fox's alternate universe, we were treated to a whinefest about poor, persecuted white guys. Crystal Wright, who provided an African-American perspective, validated the bogus meme and, for good measure, scolded black men for their bad behavior.

The right wing is admonishing those who opposed Trump, especially college students, to, as Sean Hannity says, "get over it." Yet, white folks howled with indignation over what they claimed was a "racist" MTV satirical video which featured 2017 New Year's resolutions for white guys. The video, which has since been taken off the MTV website, was akin to something you'd see on "Full Frontal" or "The Daily Show." The resolutions were harmless and, in referencing Fox News, based in reality: "We all love Beyoncé and yeah, she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you, Fox News."

Even liberal white guys, who claim to be "woke," were subjected to a little light lampooning. But for white folks, it was an egregious, "racist" offense. And that's where our Fox friends come in, complete with the requisite black person whose function is to provide black cover for things that the white hosts would love to say, but can't. In this case, it was "Conservative Black Chick" Crystal White Wright who won our Newshounds "quote of the week" when compared Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton to the KKK.

The piece began with snippets from the nasty video. In introducing Wright, a photo of her book was shown. For those unacquainted with Ms. Wright, the title "Con Job, How Democrats Gave Us Crime, Sanctuary Cities, Abortion, Profiteering, and Racial Division," was a clue as to her, uh, perspective. Wright opined that "Liberal networks should give up identity politics after Trump won the election and energized white voters." She informed us that white voters, especially white men, were tired of being told that they are racist. She might have proved her point when she described their votes as being a manifestation of white pride which they showed by "their white votes."

Wright worked in her trademark bashing of black people when she urged us to consider the outrage if MTV did a New Year's resolution "telling black men to stop killing each other in inner cities such as Chicago, stop impregnating black women to the tune of over 70%, marry black women. Will we ever see a video like that?"

Host Steve Doocy shouted, "No."

Wright added that we wouldn't see that "Because that would be racist."

In standing up for his fellow persecuted white men, Doocy opined, "This is obviously racist, but let's face it, these days white men are a punching bag for the liberal left."

Wright said that "as an equal opportunity Christian," color isn't important to her. (I'd say that white is her favorite, though!)

Doocy agreed with her point that, "You guys are in the bull's eye of the liberal media" who say, "Hey, white guys, you're all racist, you're all villains, you're not family men." She claimed that MTV can't accept that "Trump is the president and he happens to be white and that doesn't mean that he's bad."

The rest of the discussion focused on trashing Hillary Clinton's loss which Wright attributed to "failed identity politics." Doocy quipped, "Thanks for the unity, MTV."

So let me get this straight: Fox & Friends, which is part of a network that race baits with impunity, says that identity politics are bad? (Who could forget "the scary black man" thing!) On Fox, anybody or anything that doesn't represent heterosexual, white, male dominated, Christian America is a "punching bag."

When it comes to identity politics - white, that is - Fox News wrote the book!

Watch this whinefest from December 21, 2016 below. The entire MTV video is under the Fox News video.