Fox’s Steve Doocy did not seem to care when millions of Americans stood to lose health insurance via the repeal of Obamacare. But Donald Trump’s inability to make that happen is what Doocy thinks of as tragic.

Doocy exposed his heart, or lack thereof, during the opening of Fox & Friends this morning in a discussion cheerleading Trump’s efforts to enact tax reform. “Newt Gingrich was saying it’s very important for them to get this signed, tax reform, at least before Thanksgiving,” cohost Ainsley Earhardt said pointedly.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade slobbered over Trump’s “great tactic” of having done “that deal” with Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer, meaning the three-month extension of the debt ceiling. But, in fact, that agreement, which shocked and made fools of Trump’s own party, may very well hamper tax reform efforts.

But Kilmeade said enthusiastically that Trump had shown Republicans, “I’m gonna get something done with or without you. You’ll like it much more if you decide to get in the game.”

That’s when Doocy got out his violin for the Dear Leader's heart-rending plight at the hands of his own party:

DOOCY: It’s just heartbreaking. The president for so long had said, “If I’m elected, you know, I’m gonna get repeal and replace Obamacare,” which the Republicans have said for the last seven years. Then he’s elected, they have the chance, they can’t do it because they did not have a plan.

Crooks and Liars’ John Amato commented:

What was heartbreaking was hearing Doocy mouth those words. Real heartbreak is losing your health insurance to bogus political talking points and then going bankrupt because of it. Or worse, dying because you are refused or can’t afford the services you need.

from the September 12, 2017 Fox & Friends