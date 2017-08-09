Just because Donald Trump decided to improvise a nuclear provocation against North Korea, that was no reason to unquestioningly adore him on Fox News last night!

Guest host Laura Ingraham got the Trump brand of patriotism going with a swipe at the Statue of Liberty and CNN reporter Jim Acosta for daring to question Dear Leader Trump’s immigration proposal by citing the statue's famous “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” inscription. Ingraham sneeringly called that “an effort to cite a 120 year-old poem as Constitutional law.”

Then, after a clip of Miller attacking Acosta, and accusing him of having “a cosmopolitan bias,” Ingraham gushed over Miller even though he was wearing, as The Week noted, a cosmopolitan-looking suit. She said “all my producers and I” were “howling” with appreciative laughter at Miller's nasty attack on Acosta.

Miller went on to dubiously claim that most Americans support Trump’s immigration proposal. Referring to some unspecific Gallup poll from “a year or so ago,” Ingraham claimed that polling is “so devastating” for “the other side.”

But while Ingraham loved those polls, she was ready to discredit, without any evidence, a more recent CNN poll that found 60% of respondents do not think Donald Trump is “honest and trustworthy.”

Ingraham did not address the polling method, she just attacked the media for doing a poll questioning Dear Leader Trump in the first place. “These polls are put out there for what reason, do you think?” she “asked” Miller.

That prompted Miller, who just happens to be reportedly under consideration for a promotion in the communications department, to go on a rant about the “extreme media.” It sounded, as Business Insider pointed out, as though Miller was trying out a new right-wing meme:

“There’s segments of the extreme media — I wouldn’t call it mainstream, because it’s extreme to want no borders, it’s extreme to want to have unlimited cheap migration driving down working class wages, these are extreme positions,” Miller said. “And so the extreme media is going to whatever it can to tear down this president, but as long as the people stand for what they want and what they believe, then we’re gonna keep winning.”

But that wasn’t enough adoration of the Dear Leader for promotion-candidate Miller.

MILLER: President Trump’s the most gifted politician of our time, and he’s the best orator to hold that office in generations.

Fox News made sure that did not go unnoticed, especially by the network’s Number One fan. Fox tweeted out the compliment word-for-word, with a searchable hashtag, and with video.

