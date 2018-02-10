Apparently, Stephen Colbert got wind of an actual ad for a “head writer” position on Fox & Friends. So Colbert rewrote the ad to make it a bit more truthful, given Donald Trump’s high regard for the show.

COLBERT: This is the show that the president watches every morning to know what he thinks. A much more honest ad would say, “Job opening: Most influential writer in the world. Must be okay with having your most casual thought instantly turned in to [sic] global policy. Light Doocy wrangling.”

The ad actually says you have to have 4+ years of national or local major market experience. Must be willing to work overnights and weekends. So more than the president. Plus you need to have a passion for accuracy. ... Accuracy should be more of a passion-project because your job will be lying.