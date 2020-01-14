In defending her refusal to hold press briefings, taxpayer-funded Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham essentially argued that her job is unnecessary. But neither she nor Fox anchor Harris Faulkner said anything about Grisham going off the dole.

In a friendly seven-minute chat yesterday, Faulkner didn’t ask any pesky questions about Grisham’s sketchy past that includes two arrests for driving under the influence.

However, Faulkner did ask Grisham about an open letter from 13 former White House press secretaries, foreign service and military officials urging her to do her job and re-start press briefings.

Grisham responded by painting her job as obsolete.

GRISHAM: I think the notion that policy would be done based on the fact that press briefings are held is quite silly. I also think that in this day and age, with a president who has – so unorthodox in politics and who has really rewritten the rules of politics. He talks to the American people via Twitter every single day and he talks to the press constantly during the week, constantly. Press briefings should be in the absence of the president and the president is just not absent. And I would say to those former press secretaries, White House press secretaries, they know this to be true. This president has probably spoken directly to the press more than all of their bosses combined. So it was really unfortunate to me that, you know, being a member of one of 30 people who are press secretaries that they would come out when they know full well what a press secretary does behind the scenes and they know full well why we are making the decisions that we are. But we’re comfortable with it.

Any news anchor worth her salt would have questioned what services Grisham provides for the public “behind the scenes” which pays her about $200,000 a year.

But not Faulkner. She said agreeably, “Alright, it’s been 308 days, March 11, 2019. That was the criticism from the side that’s got, as you said, a perspective on it that they’re not hearing directly from you and the other 29 but they get the president.

You can watch Faulkner enable the propaganda below, from the January 13, 2020 Outnumbered Overtime.